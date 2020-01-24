Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and the western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -03C to 16C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between -01C to 14C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 07C-16C. Mostly fair in Athens, 05C-14C; the same for Thessaloniki, 01C-10C.
