PM Mitsotakis chats with Ivanka Trump at Davos
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva, had the opportunity to chat with Ivanka Trump during a luncheon held by the Washington Post at Davos.
Ivanka Trump, who is the adviser of the President of the United States and is accompanying him to the Swiss Alps resort in the framework of the World Economic Forum, had a brief encounter with Mitsotakis and his wife.
You may be interested
Russia denies reports it intends to recognise the Turkish pseudo-state of “Northern Cyprus”Panos - Jan 24, 2020
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had denied reports that Russia intended to recognise the self-proclaimed independent Turkish state of “Turkish…
Greece: Turkey cannot speak of international lawPanos - Jan 24, 2020
The Greek Foreign Ministry issued a harsh statement in response to the unfounded claims by the Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi…
German Parliament: Turkish-Libyan maritime MoU is illegalPanos - Jan 24, 2020
The legal department of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) opined that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkey and Libya…
Leave a Comment