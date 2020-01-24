LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkey 6.8 earthquake – Reports of at least 4 casualties

24 January 2020
A magnitude earthquake 6.8 on the Richter scale has hit eastern Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The depth is estimated at 10km. The quake was felt in Israel, Iraq and Syria.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 210 kilometres northeast of Gaziantep and 10 kilometres north of Doganyol, Turkey at a depth of two kilometres, according to the centre.

More than ten buildings have collapsed, and there are reports from the Turkish media of four dead and two injured. The information is alleged to have come from Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

