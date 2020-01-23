Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya
According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa countryside to join the groups sent by Erdogan’s regime to Libya.
The article states that local sources said the Turkish occupation forces are cutting off the salaries of the mercenaries who refuse to go fight in Libya, in addition to resorting to compulsory recruitment of displaced people held captive in prisons set up by the Turkish occupation forces and terrorists.
