LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Pirates release captured crew-members of Greek tanker ‘Happy Lady’

23 January 2020
15 Views

The eight crew-members of the Greek-flagged tanker “Happy Lady”, among them five Greek nationals, that had been taken by pirates in an attack near the coast of Cameroon were released on Wednesday.

The tanker was attacked while anchored two nautical miles from Limboh port in Cameroon on December 21, 2019.

The five Greeks include the 45-year-old captain of the ship, a 26-year-old lieutenant, a 38-year-old engineer and two sea cadets, aged 20 and 21.

Currently, they are at a Cameroon hospital for general medical examinations, after which they are to immediately return to Greece.

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis expressed his joy at the release of the Greek seamen, noting that “the coordinated efforts bore fruit. I wish them a safe trip back to Greece and to their families”

You may be interested

These countries shut down the Internet the most
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

These countries shut down the Internet the most

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

When it comes to curbing dissent and freedom of expression, some governments take the drastic step of shutting down the…

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa…

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris was sentenced to 4 times life prison by the Athens Joint Circuit Court of Appeals…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16782 views
shares16782 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12845 views
shares12845 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12629 views1
shares12629 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11629 views
shares11629 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10552 views
shares10552 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
These countries shut down the Internet the most
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

These countries shut down the Internet the most

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

When it comes to curbing dissent and freedom of expression, some governments take the drastic step of shutting down the internet. Across the world, internet shutdowns and…

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa countryside to join the groups sent by…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
These countries shut down the Internet the most
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

These countries shut down the Internet the most

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

When it comes to curbing dissent and freedom of expression, some governments take the drastic step of shutting down the internet. Across the world, internet shutdowns and…

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa countryside to join the groups sent by…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments