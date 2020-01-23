German Parliament: Turkish-Libyan maritime MoU is illegal
The legal department of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) opined that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkey and Libya on the jurisdiction of the maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean was illegal.
According to German media outlet Deutsche Welle, which leaked excerpts of the paper, in the exhaustive 18-page report the scientific office of the Bundestag presents the arguments of all sides, including Greece and Turkey, as well as the letter sent to the UN on the issue, stressing the deal was reached “without the consent of other Mediterranean countries” and concludes that the memorandum violates customary maritime law and is therefore unlawful and operates against third parties.
The report underlines that any negotiation on the delimitation of the EEZ in the eastern Mediterranean can only be reached after taking into account the maritime areas of the Greek islands and with the assent of Greece, Cyprus and possibly other Mediterranean countries.
You may be interested
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”Panos - Jan 23, 2020
At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the…
These countries shut down the Internet the mostPanos - Jan 23, 2020
When it comes to curbing dissent and freedom of expression, some governments take the drastic step of shutting down the…
Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in LibyaPanos - Jan 23, 2020
According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa…
Leave a Comment