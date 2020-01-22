LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Russia ships 120 missiles to Turkey for S-400 system

22 January 2020
29 Views

Russia has sent 120 missiles to Turkey for its S-400 system, according to Russian media and a military source. “Turkey has received two s-400 battalions, more than 120 surface-to-air missiles, as well as auxiliary equipment,” the source said, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Russia and Turkey signed a deal in 2017 for Russia to provide its advanced air defense system, a major blow to US-Turkish relations. Turkey had wanted the US Patriot system and is expected to buy Western air defense systems from NATO countries, not go shopping in Moscow. But a variety of issues led to an emerging Russia-Turkish alliance, linked to Astana peace talks for Syria and also Turkish claims that the US supports “terrorists” in Syria. Since 2017, the two countries have discussed other military deals as well, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has frequently hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan and Putin have carved out a new regional order in the Middle East, agreeing on a ceasefire in Idlib in September 2018 and a ceasefire in northern Syria’s Kurdish region in October 2019, after the US abandoned its mostly Kurdish partners in part of Syria and enabled a Turkish offensive.

Source: jpost

You may be interested

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris was sentenced to 4 times life prison by the Athens Joint Circuit Court of Appeals…

Greece is a “flawed democracy”, Economist EIU report says
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Greece is a “flawed democracy”, Economist EIU report says

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Greece is among the “flawed democracies”, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) white paper released annually since 2006. Greece…

Pirates release captured crew-members of Greek tanker ‘Happy Lady’
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Pirates release captured crew-members of Greek tanker ‘Happy Lady’

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

The eight crew-members of the Greek-flagged tanker "Happy Lady", among them five Greek nationals, that had been taken by pirates…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16782 views
shares16782 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12844 views
shares12844 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12629 views1
shares12629 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11629 views
shares11629 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10551 views
shares10551 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris was sentenced to 4 times life prison by the Athens Joint Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. Judges and jurors reached their…

Greece is a “flawed democracy”, Economist EIU report says
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Greece is a “flawed democracy”, Economist EIU report says

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Greece is among the “flawed democracies”, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) white paper released annually since 2006. Greece had a score of 7.29 out of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris was sentenced to 4 times life prison by the Athens Joint Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. Judges and jurors reached their…

Greece is a “flawed democracy”, Economist EIU report says
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Greece is a “flawed democracy”, Economist EIU report says

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Greece is among the “flawed democracies”, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) white paper released annually since 2006. Greece had a score of 7.29 out of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments