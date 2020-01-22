LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Monica Bellucci to play Maria Callas in Athens theatre

22 January 2020
39 Views

Italian actress Monica Bellucci will reportedly appear in a theatre in Athens playing the role of Maria Callas in the play “Maria Callas, Lettres et Mémoires” by Tom Volf, which premiered in Paris on November 27.

According to reports from the show “In the Nest of the Kuku”, the 55-year-old Hollywood star has already contacted an Athens theatrical producer with the details about the venue to host the play and the dates pending.

Monica Bellucci made her theatrical debut as the iconic Greek opera singer in the play which kicked off in Paris at the end of last year.

You may be interested

These countries shut down the Internet the most
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

These countries shut down the Internet the most

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

When it comes to curbing dissent and freedom of expression, some governments take the drastic step of shutting down the…

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa…

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris was sentenced to 4 times life prison by the Athens Joint Circuit Court of Appeals…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16782 views
shares16782 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12845 views
shares12845 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12629 views1
shares12629 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11629 views
shares11629 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10552 views
shares10552 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
These countries shut down the Internet the most
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

These countries shut down the Internet the most

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

When it comes to curbing dissent and freedom of expression, some governments take the drastic step of shutting down the internet. Across the world, internet shutdowns and…

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa countryside to join the groups sent by…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
These countries shut down the Internet the most
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

These countries shut down the Internet the most

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

When it comes to curbing dissent and freedom of expression, some governments take the drastic step of shutting down the internet. Across the world, internet shutdowns and…

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

Turkey cuts off funding to mercenaries in Syria to force them to fight in Libya

Panos - Jan 23, 2020

According to reports, Turkey is exerting pressure on the terrorists and mercenaries under its command in Hassakeh and the Raqqa countryside to join the groups sent by…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments