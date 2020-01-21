Zaev: “We have Ministers who do not use the country’s constitutional name”

Leader of the Social Democratic Party of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, at a press conference attacked the members of the VMRO-DPMNE who are part of the government and party officials who do not respect the constitution.

“I have no prejudices, their views are such that they do not respect the Constitution, but we cannot allow the state to ignore the Constitution”, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

“Greece today is our strong supporter to the European Commission and the European Union through the European Council. I would like no provication, no move, no threat, to make enemies in Greece again”, said the head of the Social Democratic Party of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, at today’s SDSM press conference.

“We are friends, through this friendship, support is just one of the things we get. We benefit in the economy, we benefit in prosperity, we benefit in cooperation in all possible areas. The threat to me has disappeared because the VMRO-DPMNE is not just the VMRO-DPMNE as a political party, it is now embedded in the highest state institutions. You see we have ministers who do not use the country’s constitutional name”, Zaev continued.

“How can we expect someone to respect the Constitution and the laws of the state when a ruling party, through its candidates and current ministers, does not respect the Constitution and threats to the state?” Zaev wondered.

Source: balkaneu