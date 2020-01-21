ND leads SYRIZA by 13 points in MRB poll
MRB’s opinion poll on STAR channel reflected ruling New Democracy (ND) and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s dominance in the political sphere.
ND maintains a double-digit lead over leftist SYRIZA in the voting intentions, with 33% against 20% for the major opposition.
KINAL ranks third with 5.7%, followed by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) with 4.7% and the Greek Solution with 4%. DiEM25 stands at 3.1%. Extreme right-wing Golden Dawn had 1.3% of the vote.
The undecided vote of the respondents measured 24.2%.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis was ahead in the question of who was the most suitable for the position of PM by 24.5%, with 44.2% against Alexis Tsipras’s 20%.
