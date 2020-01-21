LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mike Pompeo sends letter of support to PM Mitsotakis

21 January 2020
35 Views

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly sent a letter of clear support to Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis regarding the security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

The news was leaked on Tuesday afternoon by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. More details about the content of the letter are expected to become known shortly during a scheduled press briefing by government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

The announcement was made by Mr Nikos Dendias to members of the Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs during the debate on the Greece-US defence cooperation protocol.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters that in the letter the United States stressed it remained committed to supporting prosperity, security, and democracy in Greece, and referred to its obligation to resolve disputes through peaceful means and to avoid provocative actions.

In the same letter, according to Mr. Petsas, Pompeo said that the United States would continue to support Greece as an ally, a key and crucial player in the eastern Mediterranean, while the U.S support Greece’s security.

