LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, light rain on Sunday

20 January 2020
9 Views

Clouds, light rain, light snowfall on the mountainous areas and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range between -03C and 09C in the northern parts, 02C-14C in the western parts and 0C-12C in the eastern parts of Greece. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-14C. Clouds and light rain in Athens, 05C-10C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 02C-09C.

You may be interested

“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit

Panos - Jan 20, 2020

A counterattack was launched by the Greek hacker group “Anonymous Greece” targeting Turkish websites after Turkish hackers attacked Greek government…

Renovated Greek National Gallery of Art to reopen in 2021
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Renovated Greek National Gallery of Art to reopen in 2021

Panos - Jan 20, 2020

Greece’s Ministry of Culture said that the upgraded National Gallery of Art, undergoing renovations and expansion during the last few…

The Royal Family money
WORLD
shares7 views
WORLD
shares7 views

The Royal Family money

Panos - Jan 20, 2020

One of the biggest stories of 2020 (as far as celebrity news is concerned) has been “Megxit.” Meghan Markle and…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16746 views
shares16746 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12825 views
shares12825 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12617 views1
shares12617 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11602 views
shares11602 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10514 views
shares10514 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit

Panos - Jan 20, 2020

A counterattack was launched by the Greek hacker group “Anonymous Greece” targeting Turkish websites after Turkish hackers attacked Greek government websites on Friday afternoon. A number of…

Renovated Greek National Gallery of Art to reopen in 2021
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Renovated Greek National Gallery of Art to reopen in 2021

Panos - Jan 20, 2020

Greece’s Ministry of Culture said that the upgraded National Gallery of Art, undergoing renovations and expansion during the last few years, will reopen on March 25, 2021,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit

Panos - Jan 20, 2020

A counterattack was launched by the Greek hacker group “Anonymous Greece” targeting Turkish websites after Turkish hackers attacked Greek government websites on Friday afternoon. A number of…

Renovated Greek National Gallery of Art to reopen in 2021
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Renovated Greek National Gallery of Art to reopen in 2021

Panos - Jan 20, 2020

Greece’s Ministry of Culture said that the upgraded National Gallery of Art, undergoing renovations and expansion during the last few years, will reopen on March 25, 2021,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments