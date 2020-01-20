U.S Embassy in Athens closed for Martin Luther Day
The US Embassy and Consulate in Athens, the Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US public offices in Greece will remain closed on Monday, January 20, 2020 due to the celebration of Martin Luther Day Jr, Martin Luther Day.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day (also known as MLK Day) is celebrated on the third Monday of January every year, in honour of the civil right activist’s birthday (January 15).
