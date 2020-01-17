Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -02C to 13C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 05C and 17C. Clouds with a chance of light rain in the eastern parts and temperatures between 01C and 16C. Scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-15C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 07C-15C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 0C-11C.
