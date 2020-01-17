LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis: We will veto any deal over Libya in Berlin if MoU with Turkey is not cancelled

17 January 2020
13 Views

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed in an interview on Alpha TV that Greece would veto any agreement in the Berlin conference over the Libya crisis if the deal between Turkey and Libya on the maritime demarcation was not nullified.

Mitsotakis said he had sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the fact that Greece was not invited to the Berlin summit on Libya, and stressed that Greece would veto any agreement on Libya that did not include the cancellation of its memorandum with Turkey .

In the interview, the PM emphasised that Turkey was isolated and provocative, noting Greece had forged strong alliances.

In the interview with Alpha TV news anchor Antonis Srtoiter, he said his proposal of Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou for the next President of the Republic was a good choice, as the top judge could represent Greece abroad in a worthy manner.

On the issue of the illegal immigrants and the refugee crisis, the Greek PM said under the SYRIZA government Greece had become an appealing destination for those wanting to come to Europe.

You may be interested

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy…

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)

makis - Jan 16, 2020

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has landed in Athens, according to reports. He is expected to see PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16685 views
shares16685 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12801 views
shares12801 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12602 views1
shares12602 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11568 views
shares11568 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10475 views
shares10475 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and Libya claiming it directly violated the interests…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests
DEFENCE
shares21 views
DEFENCE
shares21 views

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and Libya claiming it directly violated the interests…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments