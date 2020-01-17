Greeks can’t find their country on a map
Many a video has emerged on social media showing Americans failing to pinpoint countries on a map.
Well, it seems Greeks are not that much better when it comes to geography- possibly even worse – as they were unable to find their own country on a map.
A Greek Youtuber took to the streets to put his compatriots’ knowledge to the test. With map in hand, he started asking passersby to tell him where Greece was.
Quite a few failed to do so despite the help they had.
