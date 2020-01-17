Greek Foreign Ministry and Secret Services under cyber attack by Turkish hackers

Turkish hackers claim they have attacked Greek state sites, including the websites of the Greek National Intelligence Services (EYP), the Parliament, the Foreign Ministry, the stock market, and the Ministry of Finance.

The pages of these websites are down, with a Turkish hacking group called “Anka Neferler” posting on Facebook that they are responsible for the cyber attacks.

Athens has confirmed the cyberattacks.

Hackers say the attack is in response to Greece’s stance. “Greece is threatening Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. And now it is threatening the Libyan conference,” they say.

Athens confirms the cyberattack, while government sources say there will be a plan to prevent similar attacks in the future.