Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019
In September 2019, the number of visitors to museums increased by 2.5 pct, while the number of free admission visitors rose by 2.2 pct and there was a 28 percent hike in revenues.
According to ELSTAT’s report, in the first nine months of 2019 there was a 5 pct increase in visitors, 9.2 pct drop in free admissions while revenues rose by 29.1 pct.
In archaeological sites, in September 2019 there was a 12.3 pct increase in visitors, the number of free admissions posted a 20.1 pct increase and revenues rose by 10.2 pct in comparison with September 2018.
In the period January-September 2019, visitors to archaeological sites of Greece increased by 5.6 pct, free admissions dropped by 11.1 pct while revenues posted a 9.7 pct hike.
You may be interested
Russian government of PM Dmitry Medvedev resignsPanos - Jan 16, 2020
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to…
Record number of traffic at Greek airports in 2019Panos - Jan 16, 2020
Passenger traffic at Greek airports reached 65.4 million in 2019, breaking all previous annual records. According to the statistics of…
Greece establishes Ministry of Migration & AsylumPanos - Jan 16, 2020
The establishment of a Ministry of Migration & Asylum was announced by government spokesman Stelios Petsas. The current Deputy Minister…
Leave a Comment