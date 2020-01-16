LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019

15 January 2020
In September 2019, the number of visitors to museums increased by 2.5 pct, while the number of free admission visitors rose by 2.2 pct and there was a 28 percent hike in revenues.

According to ELSTAT’s report, in the first nine months of 2019 there was a 5 pct increase in visitors, 9.2 pct drop in free admissions while revenues rose by 29.1 pct.

In archaeological sites, in September 2019 there was a 12.3 pct increase in visitors, the number of free admissions posted a 20.1 pct increase and revenues rose by 10.2 pct in comparison with September 2018.

In the period January-September 2019, visitors to archaeological sites of Greece increased by 5.6 pct, free admissions dropped by 11.1 pct while revenues posted a 9.7 pct hike.

