LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The U.S. Cities With The Most Homeless People

15 January 2020
36 Views

Over half a million Americans are currently homeless. After a period of progress and decline, the U.S. homeless population has increased slightly by three percent according to a report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It now stands at 567,715 with 63 percent of that total living in sheltered accommodation. The national increase is primarily due to a leap in homelessness in California where it grew 16.4 percent between 2018 and 2019.

More than half of all unsheltered homeless people in the U.S. – some 53 percent – are in California. That’s nearly nine times as many as the state with the second-highest total of unsheltered homeless which is Florida. Homelessness is primarily an urban issue and more than half of the homeless population is scattered across the country’s 50 biggest cities. Nearly a quarter of them live in just two cities – New York and Los Angeles. Despite its considerable homeless population, New York can at least claim that the vast majority of its rough sleepers are given sheltered accommodation with only 4.4 percent estimated to be living on the streets. The same cannot be said of the state of California where 71.7 percent of all homeless people are unsheltered.

The following infographic shows the top-10 worst cities for homelessness across the U.S. with New York in first place with 78,604. It’s important to mention that in this comparison, the data is broken down by CoC – those are Continuums of Care that are local planning bodies coordinating responses to the issue. Los Angeles is in second place with over 56,000 while Seattle/King County comes third with 11,199.

source statista

Infographic: The U.S. Cities With The Most Homeless People | Statista

You may be interested

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests
DEFENCE
shares19 views
DEFENCE
shares19 views

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy…

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)

makis - Jan 16, 2020

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has landed in Athens, according to reports. He is expected to see PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16684 views
shares16684 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12801 views
shares12801 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12602 views1
shares12602 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11568 views
shares11568 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10475 views
shares10475 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests
DEFENCE
shares19 views
DEFENCE
shares19 views

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and Libya claiming it directly violated the interests…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests
DEFENCE
shares19 views
DEFENCE
shares19 views

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and Libya claiming it directly violated the interests…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments