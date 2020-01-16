Record number of traffic at Greek airports in 2019

Passenger traffic at Greek airports reached 65.4 million in 2019, breaking all previous annual records.

According to the statistics of the Civil Aviation Authority, in the January-December period of 2019, there was an increase of 5% in the air traffic of the country, with the total number of passengers travelling in January-December 2019 reaching 65,385.004. In the same period of 2018, 62,292,191 passengers were transported, meaning the number was up by 3,092,813.

A 3.7% increase was also recorded in the total number of flights to Greek airports, reaching 538,956 (of which 213,098 domestic and 325,858 foreign), compared to the corresponding period of 2018 where 519,548 flights were operated.