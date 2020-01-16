LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Record number of traffic at Greek airports in 2019

15 January 2020
13 Views

Passenger traffic at Greek airports reached 65.4 million in 2019, breaking all previous annual records.

According to the statistics of the Civil Aviation Authority, in the January-December period of 2019, there was an increase of 5% in the air traffic of the country, with the total number of passengers travelling in January-December 2019 reaching 65,385.004. In the same period of 2018, 62,292,191 passengers were transported, meaning the number was up by 3,092,813.

A 3.7% increase was also recorded in the total number of flights to Greek airports, reaching 538,956 (of which 213,098 domestic and 325,858 foreign), compared to the corresponding period of 2018 where 519,548 flights were operated.

You may be interested

Russian government of PM Dmitry Medvedev resigns
WORLD
shares11 views
WORLD
shares11 views

Russian government of PM Dmitry Medvedev resigns

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to…

Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

In September 2019, the number of visitors to museums increased by 2.5 pct, while the number of free admission visitors…

Greece establishes Ministry of Migration & Asylum
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Greece establishes Ministry of Migration & Asylum

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

The establishment of a Ministry of Migration & Asylum was announced by government spokesman Stelios Petsas. The current Deputy Minister…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16665 views
shares16665 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12796 views
shares12796 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12599 views1
shares12599 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11558 views
shares11558 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10464 views
shares10464 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Russian government of PM Dmitry Medvedev resigns
WORLD
shares11 views
WORLD
shares11 views

Russian government of PM Dmitry Medvedev resigns

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to…

Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

In September 2019, the number of visitors to museums increased by 2.5 pct, while the number of free admission visitors rose by 2.2 pct and there was…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Russian government of PM Dmitry Medvedev resigns
WORLD
shares11 views
WORLD
shares11 views

Russian government of PM Dmitry Medvedev resigns

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to…

Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019
FINANCE
shares9 views
FINANCE
shares9 views

Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

In September 2019, the number of visitors to museums increased by 2.5 pct, while the number of free admission visitors rose by 2.2 pct and there was…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments