Greece establishes Ministry of Migration & Asylum

15 January 2020
The establishment of a Ministry of Migration & Asylum was announced by government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

The current Deputy Minister of Labor Notis Mitarakis is assigned as the minister, while the current Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection Giorgos Koumoutsakos is the Deputy Minister.

Minister Mitarakis’ portfolio at the Ministry of Labor will be taken over by Minister Yiannis Vroutsis.

The new minister’s swearing-in will take place within a day.

Recent Comments