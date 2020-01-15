PM Mitsotakis proposes Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou for President of the Hellenic Republic

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced his proposal for the next President of the Hellenic Republic, who is the President of the Council of State, Judge Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou.

The Judge was informed of the PM’s choice by the prime minister in a phone contact earlier. Earlier in the afternoon, the prime minister had informed the standing President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, expressing his gratitude for his services.

According to initial reports, KINAL is favourable to the proposal, while the right-wing party Greek solution of Kyriakos Velopoulos is reported to be negative.

“The term citizen is of male gender. Democracy, Greece and Progress, however, are of female nouns. And they call on us to make the great leap”, said PM Mitsotakis during his live speech.

“I think it is time for our homeland to have a worthy Greek woman as head of the state: So, I propose for President of Hellenic Republic, the President of the Council of State, Mrs. Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou.”