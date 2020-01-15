LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies

15 January 2020
10 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of international energy companies at the Maximos Palace in Athens, Tuesday.

The Prime Minister met with Snam’s Italian Managing Director, Marco Alverà, Spanish Enagás Managing Director Marcelino Oreja, and Fluxys Belgian General Manager and Managing Director Pascal De Buck.

The prospects and opportunities opened after the signing of the agreement on the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline were discussed during the meeting.

The companies also expressed their interest in investing in other energy infrastructure projects, while the trust between the three companies, all of which are shareholders in the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), was reaffirmed.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…

Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s

makis - Jan 14, 2020

Turkey violated Greek airspace a total of 91 times on Tuesday. Only hours after the U.S sent a clear message…

Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures
GREECE
shares395 views
GREECE
shares395 views

Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16642 views
shares16642 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12789 views
shares12789 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12597 views1
shares12597 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11547 views
shares11547 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10451 views
shares10451 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and light rain in the northern parts of…

Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s

makis - Jan 14, 2020

Turkey violated Greek airspace a total of 91 times on Tuesday. Only hours after the U.S sent a clear message to Turkey that it did not want…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and light rain in the northern parts of…

Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s

makis - Jan 14, 2020

Turkey violated Greek airspace a total of 91 times on Tuesday. Only hours after the U.S sent a clear message to Turkey that it did not want…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments