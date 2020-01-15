Kastellorizo invites filmmakers to submit work for international documentary festival

Organizers of the Beyond Borders International Documentary Festival, which takes place every summer on the Greek island of Kastellorizo, announced on Monday that they are inviting documentary filmmakers to submit their work for consideration for the fifth annual event.

Documentaries may be submitted until April 20, 2020.

The Festival’s objective is to promote the most important documentary productions worldwide which focus on history, culture, politics and other social subjects that affect our modern world.

The Beyond Borders film festival takes place every year during the last week of August. It is co-sponsored by the South Aegean Region under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad, the Australian Embassy in Athens, the US Embassy in Athens, the Embassy of Israel in Athens and the Municipality of Megisti (Kastellorizo).

