LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis: Our country will defend its sovereign rights any way it sees fit

14 January 2020
6 Views

“Our country will defend its sovereign rights any way it deems appropriate”, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a speech at the official dinner of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce.

“I believe that the visit to the US as a whole reaffirmed the fact that for the U.S, Greece is a firm and reliable ally in an extremely troubled region,” the PM said.

“I was absolutely clear with President Trump himself on the red lines of the Greek government. The country will defend its sovereign rights in whatever way it deems appropriate. At the same time, we explained that it is not us who are seeking tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and will seek to resolve our differences with Turkey in a peaceful manner and that is why we are keeping the channel of dialogue open, seeking to reduce that tension. I am pleased that the US has clearly and unambiguously expressed its support for the security and prosperity of the country and supports initiatives that will help resolve the issues in the Eastern Mediterranean peacefully, “the prime minister stated.

Mr. Mitsotakis also emphasised that both the U.S Congress and the Senate had reached a cross-party understanding on the strategic role of Greece in the region, something reflected in the passing of the EastMed Act that defined the Eastern Mediterranean region for the first time as an area of strategic interest to the U.S and determined who America’s strong and reliable allies were and how they should be supported.

You may be interested

Applications for Athens half-Marathon open
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Applications for Athens half-Marathon open

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the Athens Half Marathon scheduled to take place on Sunday, March…

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolated
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolated

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias sent a clear message to Turkey following a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos…

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16621 views
shares16621 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12782 views
shares12782 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12596 views1
shares12596 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11538 views
shares11538 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10441 views
shares10441 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Applications for Athens half-Marathon open
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Applications for Athens half-Marathon open

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the Athens Half Marathon scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 22 in downtown Athens. The race will…

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolated
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolated

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias sent a clear message to Turkey following a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, in Athens stressing it was time…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Applications for Athens half-Marathon open
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Applications for Athens half-Marathon open

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the Athens Half Marathon scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 22 in downtown Athens. The race will…

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolated
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolated

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias sent a clear message to Turkey following a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, in Athens stressing it was time…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments