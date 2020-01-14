Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!
The Israel Air Force has admitted its mistake for not moving all fighter jets from underground hangars ahead of intense rainfall last week, which led to damage to several F-16 fighter jets.
According to a senior Air Force officer, 50 million liters of rain fell on the base between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. last Thursday at Hatzor airbase in southern Israel, flooding aircraft runways and two underground hangars.
According to a report on Channel 12, the water levels reached one-and-a-half meters inside the hangars leading to several mechanics needing to be rescued.
“At 5:00AM on Thursday morning the base was dry, but within half an hour the base was flooded with 50 million liters of water. The water was crumbling even concrete walls,” he said.
You may be interested
PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companiesPanos - Jan 15, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of international energy companies at the Maximos Palace in Athens, Tuesday. The Prime…
Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rainPanos - Jan 15, 2020
Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…
Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16smakis - Jan 14, 2020
Turkey violated Greek airspace a total of 91 times on Tuesday. Only hours after the U.S sent a clear message…
Leave a Comment