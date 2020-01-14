LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures

14 January 2020
396 Views

Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession.

Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from sheep’s milk, the briny yet mild cheese is popular in Greece and the Middle East, and increasingly in America, too. In Israel, you can find halloumi on practically every cafe menu.

Its real magic lies in its high melting point: Halloumi can be grilled or fried without falling apart or melting into a pile of hot (delicious) cheese. Instead, it takes on beautiful grill marks, a golden outside hue, and gets warm and just gooey enough in the middle. A total win in my book.

Halloumi is delicious when served simply, so I like to use it as a substitute for feta cheese in Greek salad. Its saltiness is similar to feta, but it has a completely different texture. And when fried, it gets gooey and warm, making it a nice contrast in cool, summer salads. I strongly recommend you season the cheese before frying it, as it is slightly less salty than feta.

Ingredients:
For the dressing:
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 small garlic clove, crushed
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
3 tablespoons olive oil

For the salad:
1 small red onion, thinly sliced in half-moons
1 Persian cucumber, finely diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup olives, pitted
8 ounces halloumi cheese, cubed
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons canola or olive oil (for frying the cheese)

Directions:
1. Make the dressing: Stir together all the ingredients except for the oil until well combined. Then whisk in the oil slowly to emulsify.

2. In a large bowl, toss together the onion, cucumber, tomatoes and olives. In a separate small bowl, toss the halloumi cubes with salt and pepper to season them.

3. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the halloumi cubes over medium heat for about 2 minutes on each side, until golden and slightly soft inside. Remove from pan and set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.

4. Toss the salad vegetables with the dressing, turning them over with your hands to make sure everything is lightly coated. Add the halloumi cubes to the salad and toss gently to combine.

5. Divide the salad among 2 plates and serve immediately.

Source: jta.org

You may be interested

Film Tourism: Greek connections at this year’s Oscar nominations
ART
shares8 views
ART
shares8 views

Film Tourism: Greek connections at this year’s Oscar nominations

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

While Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash Joker topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations,…

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of international energy companies at the Maximos Palace in Athens, Tuesday. The Prime…

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16642 views
shares16642 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12790 views
shares12790 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12597 views1
shares12597 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11548 views
shares11548 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10452 views
shares10452 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Film Tourism: Greek connections at this year’s Oscar nominations
ART
shares8 views
ART
shares8 views

Film Tourism: Greek connections at this year’s Oscar nominations

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

While Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash Joker topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations, Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic The Irishman,…

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of international energy companies at the Maximos Palace in Athens, Tuesday. The Prime Minister met with Snam’s Italian Managing Director,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Film Tourism: Greek connections at this year’s Oscar nominations
ART
shares8 views
ART
shares8 views

Film Tourism: Greek connections at this year’s Oscar nominations

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

While Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash Joker topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations, Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic The Irishman,…

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies
FINANCE
shares11 views
FINANCE
shares11 views

PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of international energy companies at the Maximos Palace in Athens, Tuesday. The Prime Minister met with Snam’s Italian Managing Director,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments