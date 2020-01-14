LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek government orders pro-life posters at Athens Metro to be taken down!

14 January 2020
The Greek government caved in to pressure by proponents of censorship and the pro-abortion voices, as the Transport Ministry instructed the Athens Metro staff to take down a series of pro-life posters in the Athens Metro.

The posters were part of a campaign called “Let me Live” informing Greek commuters using the Metro about unborn babies through medical facts.

Following strong reactions by pro-abortion advocates on social media, the Ministry issued a relevant order calling on the STASY administration to explain the reasoning behind its allowing the posters to be installed in the first place.

In particular, a communication issued by the Ministry of Transport stated:
“The control and approval of the content of the postings on the Metro sites is the sole responsibility of the STASY administration. This duty must be exercised with responsibility and social conscience.

The campaign launched today against abortion for which the responsible Ministry and Government were not informed at all, regardless of the personal view that everyone is entitled to, is directed against an absolutely guaranteed and undeniable right for women. Campaigns in public spaces should not divide public opinion, or certainly offend women who have been forced to make such a difficult choice in their lives.
For this reason, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport called on the STASY administration to explain the rationale for allowing such a campaign and requested that all margins be exhausted so that posters could be removed from the Metro as soon as possible.”

Abortion in Greece has been fully legalized since 1986, when law 1609/1986 was passed effective from 3 July 1986. Abortions can be performed on-demand in hospitals for women whose pregnancies have not exceeded twelve weeks.

Greece is, sadly, by far the first in abortions in Europe with 300.000(!) performed each year, 30.000 of which by teenage girls. In the same time Greece also has the worst demographic problem in Europe.

