Applications for Athens half-Marathon open

14 January 2020
Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the Athens Half Marathon scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 22 in downtown Athens.

The race will be held for the ninth consecutive year by the municipality of Athens and Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS), with the Attica region as co-organiser.

Applications for this year’s race can be submitted from Monday.

“A unique festival in the centre of Athens, a springtime experience in the heart of the city of culture and sports and a race that invites us to enjoy the city’s charm, emphasising ‘togetherness’, companionship and pleasure,” said a SEGAS announcement.

