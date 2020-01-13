Naked man stands outside Church to be re-baptised
Passers-by in the city of Serres in Macedonia were left speechless when they saw a naked man standing outside the Church, which was closed at the time.
Upon the sight, locals immediately contacted the police who arrived on the scene and collected the man.
As it turned out the man, between 45-50, was suffering from psychological problems.
