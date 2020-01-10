ND leads SYRIZA by 15 points in first poll of the year

Ruling New Democracy (ND) holds a clear lead over major opposition party SYRIZA by a 15-point margin, according to the first poll of the new year.

In the nationwide poll conducted by Interview on behalf of VERGINA TV, 39.1% of the respondents said they intended to vote for New Democracy, compared to 24.0% for SYRIZA.

The influence of KINAL on the electorate fell in comparison to the recent results, as only 4.6% said they would vote for the party.

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) also received 4.6% in the poll, while the Greek Solution Party got 4.0%, followed by Yanis Varoufakis’s DiEM25 with 3.0%. Undecided voters amounted to 14.7% in the poll, while 6.0% of those asked said they would vote for another party.

According to the results of the poll, Minister for Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis was seen as the most effective in the Cabinet of PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.