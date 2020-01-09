Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 03C to 20C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 20C.
Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-20C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 09C-20C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 07C-17C.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Fridaymakis - Jan 08, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments…
Ikaria: The island of long lifePanos - Jan 08, 2020
The enchanting island of Ikaria is not only one of the most idyllic islands of the eastern Aegean but also…
Winter sales to start next Monday, January 13Panos - Jan 08, 2020
The winter sales will start on Monday, January 13 and run until Wednesday, February 29, the Association of Business and…
Leave a Comment