US to impose new sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump says in his address

9 January 2020
Trump said his administration will impose new sanctions on Iran in response to the attack. He did not specify how those sanctions would be applied. Hurin his speech from the White House, Trump said: “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes it’s behavior,” Trump said.

“For far too long, all the way back to 1979 to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond,” Trump said.

“Those days are over,” he added.

He said Iran had been the leading sponsor of terrorism and their “pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world.”

President Donald Trump is addressing the nation from the White House just hours after Iran rained more than a dozen rockets down on airbases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. Iranians said the attack was in response to a U.S. drone strike last week that killed Qasem Soleimani, one of Tehran’s most powerful leaders.

The Pentagon said late Tuesday that Iran fired at least a dozen ballistic missiles at the Al Asad and Erbil bases in Iraq, where U.S. and coalition personnel are stationed. The strikes came in retaliation for the U.S. strike on Friday that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, the country’s most prominent military leader and head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

