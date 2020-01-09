Two Turkish F-16s fly over Greek isle of Rho
Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Greek isle of Rho on Tuesday morning twice in a matter of 2 minutes.
The pair of Turkish fighters initially carried out the illegal overflights at 10:35 at 16,500 feet.
Two minutes later, at 10:37, the two Turkish F-16s made a second flight at an altitude of 16,000 feet.
The small island is located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea near Kastellorizo.
You may be interested
ND leads SYRIZA by 15 points in first poll of the yearPanos - Jan 10, 2020
Ruling New Democracy (ND) holds a clear lead over major opposition party SYRIZA by a 15-point margin, according to the…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jan 10, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
Four romantic Greek destinations for every seasonPanos - Jan 09, 2020
Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of…
Leave a Comment