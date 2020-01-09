LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The US is the biggest importer of wines from the EU (infographic)

9 January 2020
11 Views

As the United States is getting ready to hit the European Union with additional tariffs on a variety of goods as part of a long-lasting conflict over “market-distorting subsidies” the EU allegedly pays to Airbus, many commentators fear the adverse effects that such a measure could have on American jobs and businesses.

The possible 100 percent tariff on wine imported from the EU causes particular unease in the U.S. as it threatens the livelihood of many people working in the hospitality industry, at wine dealers or any other business involved in the acquisition and sale of European wines.

As the following chart shows, the United States is by far the largest market for European wine outside the EU. Having imported more than 6 million hectoliters of Europe’s finest grape juice in 2018, the U.S. accounted for 28 percent of the EU’s extra-EU wine exports that year. While China has developed a taste for fine wine in recent years, the People’s Republic still trails the U.S. by a significant margin, accounting for 12 percent of the EU’s wine exports.

While the U.S. market is certainly important to wineries across Europe, the world’s largest wine producers will likely be able to cope with the potential new tariffs. According to member state information quoted by the European Commission, only 13 percent of the EU’s wine production is sold outside the European Union, which would put the U.S. share at less than five percent. The majority (50 percent) of wine produced in EU member countries is consumed locally while another 28 percent is traded within the EU’s borders.

source statista

You may be interested

Netanyahu warns Iran will be crushed if it attacks Israel
DEFENCE
shares14 views
DEFENCE
shares14 views

Netanyahu warns Iran will be crushed if it attacks Israel

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Wednesday that Israel would “resoundingly” respond to an attack on Israel after…

US to impose new sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump says in his address
DEFENCE
shares20 views
DEFENCE
shares20 views

US to impose new sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump says in his address

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Trump said his administration will impose new sanctions on Iran in response to the attack. He did not specify how…

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16560 views
shares16560 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12741 views
shares12741 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12563 views1
shares12563 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11484 views
shares11484 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10392 views
shares10392 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Netanyahu warns Iran will be crushed if it attacks Israel
DEFENCE
shares14 views
DEFENCE
shares14 views

Netanyahu warns Iran will be crushed if it attacks Israel

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Wednesday that Israel would “resoundingly” respond to an attack on Israel after Iranian missiles were fired Tuesday night on…

US to impose new sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump says in his address
DEFENCE
shares20 views
DEFENCE
shares20 views

US to impose new sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump says in his address

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Trump said his administration will impose new sanctions on Iran in response to the attack. He did not specify how those sanctions would be applied. Hurin his…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Netanyahu warns Iran will be crushed if it attacks Israel
DEFENCE
shares14 views
DEFENCE
shares14 views

Netanyahu warns Iran will be crushed if it attacks Israel

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Wednesday that Israel would “resoundingly” respond to an attack on Israel after Iranian missiles were fired Tuesday night on…

US to impose new sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump says in his address
DEFENCE
shares20 views
DEFENCE
shares20 views

US to impose new sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump says in his address

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Trump said his administration will impose new sanctions on Iran in response to the attack. He did not specify how those sanctions would be applied. Hurin his…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments