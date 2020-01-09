PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments on the matters of national interest and the results of his recent visit to the US.

The series of meetings will start on Friday, January 10, 2020, at noon at the PM’s office in Parliament.

Mr Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with the leader of the major opposition party SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras at 12:00 pm on Friday, while he will see the President of KINAL Fofi Gennimata at 13:00, followed by the meeting with the President of the Greek Solution party, Kyriakos Velopoulos at 17:00.

At 18:00 he will brief the Secretary of DiEM25, Yanis Varoufakis. Finally, the PM will meet with the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (KKE) Dimitris Koutsoubas on Monday at 11:00 am, as Mr Koutsoubas will be in London for three days.