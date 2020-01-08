Winter sales to start next Monday, January 13
The winter sales will start on Monday, January 13 and run until Wednesday, February 29, the Association of Business and Retail Sales of Greece announced on Tuesday.
The stores will also be open on January 19, the first Sunday of the sales period, with the recommended working hours 11:00 to 20:00.
