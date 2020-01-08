LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting

8 January 2020
43 Views

President Donald Trump welcomed the prime minister of Greece to the White House Tuesday by saying the United States was very proud of the country and “the comeback” it is making.

From 2010-2018, Greece survived on bailout loans from its European partners and the International Monetary Fund. It exited the rescue program more than a year ago, but remains under strict supervision from lenders and has committed to achieving stringent budget targets for years to come.

Trump and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met at a time of high stakes in the Mediterranean region. The Harvard-educated Mitsotakis said his country was “following a recipe” that has worked in the United States, including lower taxes, and the Greek economy has reacted positively.

Mitsotakis said he was looking for Trump’s support in calling on American companies to invest in Greece. Mitsotakis won office pledging to make the country more-business friendly, cut taxes and modernize Greece’s antiquated bureaucracy.

Leading up to the White House meeting, Trump administration officials described Greece as transforming itself from being a source of problems to becoming a source of solutions and stability. The officials noted that Greece recently signed a deal with Israel and Cyprus to build an undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

The race to claim offshore energy deposits in the southern Mediterranean has created new tensions between Greece and Cyprus, on one side, and historic rival Turkey.

The Trump administration said it supports Greece’s emergence as a regional energy hub and said reliable access to energy is critical to economic development and stability in the region.

Trump said Tuesday’s meeting would also cover trade and military issues. It comes as the world grapples with heightening tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. strike killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

SourceQ AP

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

makis - Jan 08, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments…

Ikaria: The island of long life
GREECE
shares1163 views
GREECE
shares1163 views

Ikaria: The island of long life

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The enchanting island of Ikaria is not only one of the most idyllic islands of the eastern Aegean but also…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16558 views
shares16558 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12739 views
shares12739 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12563 views1
shares12563 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11482 views
shares11482 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10390 views
shares10390 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts…

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

makis - Jan 08, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments on the matters of national interest and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jan 09, 2020

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts…

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

makis - Jan 08, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments on the matters of national interest and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments