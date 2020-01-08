US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters
Small Greek exporters, particularly of specialty foods, could benefit greatly from focusing on e-sales to the United States, given American market trends and consumer profiles, as well as the comparatively lower cost of promoting their products, a report by Greece’s Economic and Trade Affairs Bureau in New York City concluded recently, according to ANA.
Even though the American online market in food and drinks is still nascent, products classified as ‘specialty foods’ have seen a 24 pct increase in online sales in 2018, expected to double by 2022. Greece’s products that it traditionally excels in – pasta, honey, snacks, water, non-alcoholic beverages, and canned fruit and vegetables – are classified under the ‘specialty food’ category and share in that market’s advantages, the report notes.
