LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Rain and snow moves south and east, cold to continue on Tuesday

7 January 2020
12 Views

Rain and snow will continue mainly in southern and eastern parts of Greece on Tuesday while improving to the west and north (barring Thrace).

Very strong northerly winds, reaching up 8-10 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will remain low, ranging from -3C to 9C in northern Greece, between 2C and 13C in the west, 1C to 8C on the eastern mainland and between 4C and 14C on the Aegean islands and Crete. Clouds, sleet and snow in Attica, with temperatures from 4C to 6C. Sunny in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 1C and 7C.

You may be interested

Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfires
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfires

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios made an appeal on Saturday to raise money through donations for the victims of…

Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killing
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killing

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Iran has announced that it will fully withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the…

Greek FM to meet counterparts from Cyprus, France, Italy & Egypt on Wednesday
DEFENCE
shares14 views
DEFENCE
shares14 views

Greek FM to meet counterparts from Cyprus, France, Italy & Egypt on Wednesday

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be meeting his counterparts from Cyprus, France, Italy and Egypt in Cairo on…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16534 views
shares16534 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12717 views
shares12717 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12556 views1
shares12556 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11461 views
shares11461 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10367 views
shares10367 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfires
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfires

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios made an appeal on Saturday to raise money through donations for the victims of the devastating fires that are sweeping across…

Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killing
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killing

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Iran has announced that it will fully withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, following the U.S. targeted…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfires
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfires

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios made an appeal on Saturday to raise money through donations for the victims of the devastating fires that are sweeping across…

Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killing
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killing

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Iran has announced that it will fully withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, following the U.S. targeted…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments