Rain and snow moves south and east, cold to continue on Tuesday
Rain and snow will continue mainly in southern and eastern parts of Greece on Tuesday while improving to the west and north (barring Thrace).
Very strong northerly winds, reaching up 8-10 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will remain low, ranging from -3C to 9C in northern Greece, between 2C and 13C in the west, 1C to 8C on the eastern mainland and between 4C and 14C on the Aegean islands and Crete. Clouds, sleet and snow in Attica, with temperatures from 4C to 6C. Sunny in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 1C and 7C.
You may be interested
Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfiresPanos - Jan 07, 2020
Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios made an appeal on Saturday to raise money through donations for the victims of…
Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killingPanos - Jan 07, 2020
Iran has announced that it will fully withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the…
Greek FM to meet counterparts from Cyprus, France, Italy & Egypt on WednesdayPanos - Jan 07, 2020
The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be meeting his counterparts from Cyprus, France, Italy and Egypt in Cairo on…
Leave a Comment