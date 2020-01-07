Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killing
Iran has announced that it will fully withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, following the U.S. targeted strike that killed the country’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq early Friday.
“From now on Iran will no longer commit to any limits on the level of uranium enrichment, stockpile of nuclear fuel and also nuclear research and development,” Iran’s local English daily The Tehran Times reported Sunday, citing a government announcement.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later tweeted about his country’s decision to end its commitments under the deal, arguing that other signatories were to blame.
“As 5th & final REMEDIAL step under paragraph 36 of JCPOA, there will no longer be any restriction on number of centrifuges,” Zarif wrote. “This step is within JCPOA & all 5 steps are reversible upon EFFECTIVE implementation of reciprocal obligations,” he added.
Source: newsweek
