Greek FM to meet counterparts from Cyprus, France, Italy & Egypt on Wednesday
13 Views
The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be meeting his counterparts from Cyprus, France, Italy and Egypt in Cairo on Wednesday.
According to diplomatic sources, they will discuss the latest developments in Libya and matters of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views
Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfiresPanos - Jan 07, 2020
Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios made an appeal on Saturday to raise money through donations for the victims of…
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views
Iran fully withdraws from Nuclear Deal & criticizes European response to Soleimani’s killingPanos - Jan 07, 2020
Iran has announced that it will fully withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the…
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views
Rain and snow moves south and east, cold to continue on TuesdayPanos - Jan 07, 2020
Rain and snow will continue mainly in southern and eastern parts of Greece on Tuesday while improving to the west…
Leave a Comment