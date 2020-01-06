LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkish F-35 parts producers mull Bulgaria move to sidestep sanctions

6 January 2020
26 Views

Turkish defence companies contracted to build parts for F-35 stealth fighter jets have been considering moving production to Bulgaria to sidestep possible U.S. sanctions after Turkey was suspended from the F-35 joint production program, Dünya newspaper reported.

Eight Turkish contractors that had been building 937 parts for the F-35s – Alp Aviation, Ayesas, Havelsan, Roketsan and Tubitak-SAGE, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Kale Aerospace, and Fokker Elmo – have been directly affected by Washington’s decision to wind down Turkey’s role in joint production and complete the process as of March 2020.

Turkey was suspended from the F-35 program after receiving its first shipment of Russian S-400 missile systems in July 2019. The United States views the presence of Russian military hardware in a NATO ally’s defence system as a potential security threat.

Turkey also risks further U.S. sanctions that could be imposed under a law drafted to pressure third parties that deal with the Russian intelligence or defence sectors.

Source: ahval

You may be interested

Nearly 500.000.000 animals may have been killed in Australia’s wildfires
WORLD
shares10 views
WORLD
shares10 views

Nearly 500.000.000 animals may have been killed in Australia’s wildfires

Panos - Jan 06, 2020

Almost half a billion animals have been killed in Australia’s raging wildfires with fears entire species may have been wiped…

Epiphany: One of Christianity’s Most Important Feasts
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Epiphany: One of Christianity’s Most Important Feasts

Panos - Jan 06, 2020

Traditionally, the great feast of the Epiphany marks the end of the extended period of Christmas holidays in Greece. Each…

Snow and rain expected as new cold front ‘Hephaestion’ arrives in Greece
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Snow and rain expected as new cold front ‘Hephaestion’ arrives in Greece

Panos - Jan 06, 2020

Cold air masses brought by the new cold front 'Hephaestion' have resulted in snow and sent temperatures plummeting in northern…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16516 views
shares16516 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12706 views
shares12706 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12554 views1
shares12554 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11449 views
shares11449 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10356 views
shares10356 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Nearly 500.000.000 animals may have been killed in Australia’s wildfires
WORLD
shares10 views
WORLD
shares10 views

Nearly 500.000.000 animals may have been killed in Australia’s wildfires

Panos - Jan 06, 2020

Almost half a billion animals have been killed in Australia’s raging wildfires with fears entire species may have been wiped out. Ecologists from the University of Sydney…

Epiphany: One of Christianity’s Most Important Feasts
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Epiphany: One of Christianity’s Most Important Feasts

Panos - Jan 06, 2020

Traditionally, the great feast of the Epiphany marks the end of the extended period of Christmas holidays in Greece. Each year on January 6, hundreds of thousands…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Nearly 500.000.000 animals may have been killed in Australia’s wildfires
WORLD
shares10 views
WORLD
shares10 views

Nearly 500.000.000 animals may have been killed in Australia’s wildfires

Panos - Jan 06, 2020

Almost half a billion animals have been killed in Australia’s raging wildfires with fears entire species may have been wiped out. Ecologists from the University of Sydney…

Epiphany: One of Christianity’s Most Important Feasts
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Epiphany: One of Christianity’s Most Important Feasts

Panos - Jan 06, 2020

Traditionally, the great feast of the Epiphany marks the end of the extended period of Christmas holidays in Greece. Each year on January 6, hundreds of thousands…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments