LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, light rain

3 January 2020
15 Views

Clouds, light rain and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will drop in the northern and the central parts of the country. Light rain in the norhtern parts with temperatures ranging from 03C to 10C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 03C and 15C. Light rain and snowfall in the mountainous areas in the eastern parts, 05C-14C. Showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-16C. Light rain in Athens, light snow will fall on Mount Parnitha, 08C-12C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 05C-10C.

You may be interested

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of…

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln…

Greece, Cyprus & Israel sign EastMed pipeline agreement
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Greece, Cyprus & Israel sign EastMed pipeline agreement

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

Greece’s close relations with Cyprus and Israel are confirmed by the signing of the EastMed Interstate Agreement in Zappeion in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16461 views
shares16461 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12670 views
shares12670 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12541 views1
shares12541 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11415 views
shares11415 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10320 views
shares10320 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of miles per hour. Each piece is an…

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln County told ABC News there have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of miles per hour. Each piece is an…

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln County told ABC News there have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments