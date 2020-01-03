LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkey’s parliament approves military deployment to Libya

3 January 2020
Turkey‘s parliament has approved a bill to deploy troops to Libya in support of the embattled United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition legislators.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Thursday that the legislation passed with a 325-184 vote.

The government has not revealed details about the possible Turkish deployment. The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, amount and timing of any mission.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling AK Party and its allies hold a parliamentary majority. All important opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.

Parliament cut short its winter recess to address developments in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, where GNA-aligned forces are countering a renewed push by eastern-based, renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar to wrest control of the city.

Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump warned Erdogan against any “interference” in Libya in a telephone call.

Trump “pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Source: al jazeera

