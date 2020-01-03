LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Skopje: Zoran Zaev resigns as Prime Minister

3 January 2020
5 Views

The developments in Skopje are fast, with the political turmoil culminating after the EU’s rejection of the accession negotiations. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has decided to hold early parliamentary elections, following the EU’s refusal last October to open accession negotiations with Skopje, causing political turmoil in the country and weakening the pro-European political party’s.
A cabinet is expected to be formed in Skopje on Friday night, which will lead the country to the early parliamentary elections on April 12 and the formation of a new government.

A government will be formed 100 days before the election, that is, on January 3, which will take the lead in the country. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will step down and will be replaced by an acting prime minister nominated by the ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM). Two ministers from the VMRO-DPMNE opposition party will also be in the transitional government.

The interim prime minister is expected to be appointed by the country’s current interior minister, Oliver Spasovski, a close associate of Zoran Zaev and a vice president of the SDSM.

Oliver Spasovski will present the composition and program of the government service tomorrow evening to the House of Representatives and is then expected to receive a confidence vote.

Zoran Zaev will remain the leader of the SDSM and lead his party’s election campaign, expressing confidence that it will prevail in the April elections and return to the prime ministerial seat.

For his part, VMRO-DPMNE leader Christian Mitskoski appeared confident that his party would win a major election in April, which would mark the end of Zoran Zaev’s political career.

You may be interested

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of…

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln…

Greece, Cyprus & Israel sign EastMed pipeline agreement
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Greece, Cyprus & Israel sign EastMed pipeline agreement

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

Greece’s close relations with Cyprus and Israel are confirmed by the signing of the EastMed Interstate Agreement in Zappeion in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16461 views
shares16461 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12670 views
shares12670 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12541 views1
shares12541 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11415 views
shares11415 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10320 views
shares10320 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of miles per hour. Each piece is an…

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln County told ABC News there have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of miles per hour. Each piece is an…

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!
WORLD
shares15 views
WORLD
shares15 views

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln County told ABC News there have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments