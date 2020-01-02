Germany aims to close all nuclear plants by 2022
Germany is going forward with its plan to phase out nuclear reactors by 2022 as another nuclear power plant is going offline on December 31.
Power company EnBW has said that it would take the Philippsburg 2 reactor off the grid at 7 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve.
This leaves Germany with six nuclear power plants that will have to close by 2022.
In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, Germany ordered the immediate shutdown of eight of its 17 reactors, and plans to phase out nuclear power plants entirely by 2022.
The Philippsburg 2 reactor near the city of Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany has provided energy for 35 years. The Philippsburg 1 reactor—opened in 1979—was taken offline in 2011.
Over the past few years, nuclear power generation in Germany has been declining with the shutdown of its nuclear plants, while electricity production from renewable sources has been rising.
Source: oilprice.com
You may be interested
Ten ancient sites to see in AthensPanos - Jan 03, 2020
During the last years, the city of Athens has seen a dramatic transformation towards modernity. It has turned into one…
It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weaponPanos - Jan 03, 2020
There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of…
Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!Panos - Jan 03, 2020
A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln…
Leave a Comment