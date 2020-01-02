LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EastMed gas pipeline deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to be signed in Athens on January 2

2 January 2020
43 Views

The signing of the Interstate Agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed gas pipeline is scheduled to take place in Athens tomorrow, January 2.

The Energy Ministers of the three countries will sign the deal in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The pipeline is expected to contribute to Europe’s independence from Russian gas while also aiding to the region’s energy security. The EU and US have expressed interest in the developments.

Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis yesterday dubbed the deal a plan for peace and co-operation in the Southeast Mediterranean.

Prior to the signing of the agreement, on Thursday, a Letter of Intent will be signed between DEPA and Energean Oil & Gas to supply gas via the pipeline.

Meanwhile, during an emergency meeting in Cairo, the Arab League urged the international community to block the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya, pointing out the danger of terrorists arriving in Tripoli.

Despite Ankara’s isolation, it is doubling down on its decision to send military aid to Libya, as preparations continue for Turkey to dispatch allied mercenaries from Syria who fought alongside Turkey in the notorious “Operation Peace”.

You may be interested

Ten ancient sites to see in Athens
GREECE
shares1483 views
GREECE
shares1483 views

Ten ancient sites to see in Athens

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

During the last years, the city of Athens has seen a dramatic transformation towards modernity. It has turned into one…

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of…

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!
WORLD
shares17 views
WORLD
shares17 views

Mystery of huge drone swarms flying over US cities grows as phenomenon spreads!

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

A series of mysterious drones have been spotted flying over several counties in northeastern Colorado. Sheriff Tom Nestor of Lincoln…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16463 views
shares16463 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12672 views
shares12672 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12542 views1
shares12542 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11416 views
shares11416 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10323 views
shares10323 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Ten ancient sites to see in Athens
GREECE
shares1483 views
GREECE
shares1483 views

Ten ancient sites to see in Athens

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

During the last years, the city of Athens has seen a dramatic transformation towards modernity. It has turned into one the most trendy cities of Europe, offering…

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of miles per hour. Each piece is an…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Ten ancient sites to see in Athens
GREECE
shares1483 views
GREECE
shares1483 views

Ten ancient sites to see in Athens

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

During the last years, the city of Athens has seen a dramatic transformation towards modernity. It has turned into one the most trendy cities of Europe, offering…

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

It’s the First Orbiting Garbage Collector – or a New Kind of space weapon

Panos - Jan 03, 2020

There’s a lot of junk in space. Tens of thousands of pieces of it, circling the Earth at thousands of miles per hour. Each piece is an…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments