Cold and overcast skies on Sunday

Mainly cloudy weather and low temperatures, especially in the east and south, are forecast on Thursday.
Rain, sleet and storms are expected at sea and in coastal areas, turning to snow at higher altitudes. Winds will blow from north northeasterly directions, ranging from 5 Beaufort to 8-9 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will range from -2C to 7C in northern Greece, 2C to 12C in the west, between 2C and 9C along the eastern mainland and from 8C to 12C in the islands of the Aegean. Rain and sleet in Attica, snow from 400m in some parts, from 4C to 9C. Partly sunny in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 2C to 7C.
