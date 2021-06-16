Coronavirus Greece: 835 new cases, 343 intubated, 22 deaths

Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 835, of which 1 was identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 416,195 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,102 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 22, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,465 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 343 (64.9% men). Their median age is 67 years. 87.2% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,573 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 75 (daily change + 13.64%). The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).